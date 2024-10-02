Technical Issues Force Lula's Flight Back to Mexico City

Brazil's air force announced on Tuesday that a plane carrying President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva encountered a technical problem shortly after departing from Mexico City, prompting a return to the city to board a different aircraft.

The Airbus A319, which had been in the air for approximately two hours, was still flying over Mexico City when the issue was identified, according to the Brazilian air force's statement. FlightAware, a plane tracking site, confirmed the flight's duration.

The Brazilian air force indicated that the crew successfully executed security procedures but needed to wait for the appropriate fuel consumption before returning to the same airport.

Lula had been in Mexico for the inauguration of President Claudia Sheinbaum and met with outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The plane circled the Felipe Angeles airport, a commercial airport constructed on a military base.

In January, another aeroplane carrying Lula's security team also faced technical difficulties during a trip to Paraiba but the presidency assured that there was no risk to staffers at that time.

