Call for Urgent Peace Amid Escalating Tensions in West Asia
Amid escalating violence in West Asia, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stressed the urgent need for peace and dialogue. He highlighted the importance of the International Day of Non-Violence, initiated by the UPA Government, as hostilities between Iran and Israel spike. Ramesh called for global reconciliation as a counter to revenge-fueled actions.
With tensions escalating in West Asia, the Indian National Congress emphasized the 'fierce urgency' of achieving peace and initiating dialogue in a region deeply entrenched in violence.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh urged global forces of reconciliation to reawaken the world's conscience amidst rising hostilities. He cited the 2007 Congress-led UPA Government initiative that led to the United Nations observing October 2nd as the International Day of Non-Violence.
Ramesh lamented the humanitarian toll on innocent civilians, highlighting a recent incident where Iran fired 200 missiles into Israel following the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli forces.
