Left Menu

Call for Urgent Peace Amid Escalating Tensions in West Asia

Amid escalating violence in West Asia, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh stressed the urgent need for peace and dialogue. He highlighted the importance of the International Day of Non-Violence, initiated by the UPA Government, as hostilities between Iran and Israel spike. Ramesh called for global reconciliation as a counter to revenge-fueled actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:38 IST
Call for Urgent Peace Amid Escalating Tensions in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With tensions escalating in West Asia, the Indian National Congress emphasized the 'fierce urgency' of achieving peace and initiating dialogue in a region deeply entrenched in violence.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh urged global forces of reconciliation to reawaken the world's conscience amidst rising hostilities. He cited the 2007 Congress-led UPA Government initiative that led to the United Nations observing October 2nd as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Ramesh lamented the humanitarian toll on innocent civilians, highlighting a recent incident where Iran fired 200 missiles into Israel following the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah by Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024