Heightened Tensions: India's BSF Alters Border Ceremony Amid Rising Hostilities

In a strategic response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Border Security Force (BSF) announced modifications to the daily retreat ceremonies at key India-Pakistan borders in Punjab, including Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki.

BSF's Punjab frontier, responsible for overseeing 532 kilometers of the border, stated that the traditional handshake between the Indian guard commander and the Pakistani counterpart has been temporarily suspended. This decision reflects India's strong stance against cross-border hostility and conveys a message that peace and provocation cannot coexist.

Despite these changes, the ceremony, characterized by a synchronized flag lowering, will continue to be a public event witnessed by both domestic and international tourists. It's a symbolic act of unity held daily since 1959 at the Attari-Wagah border and other frontier locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)