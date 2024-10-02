South Korean First Lady Cleared of Graft Allegations

Prosecutors in South Korea have decided not to charge First Lady Kim Keon Hee after allegations surfaced last year that she inappropriately accepted gifts, such as a Christian Dior handbag, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday. The Seoul prosecutors' office concluded that the gifts did not relate to her official duties and no favours were exchanged in return.

The scandal caused a significant political uproar in South Korea and contributed to a bruising election defeat for President Yoon Suk Yeol's ruling party in April. The months-long investigation also examined the role of Rev. Abraham Choi, a pastor who gave the gifts and filmed the exchange with a hidden camera. Prosecutors decided to drop graft charges against Choi, citing that the interactions were personal.

Opposition lawmakers have called for a special counsel investigation into the case and other alleged irregularities involving the first lady. Although a bill for the probe was passed by the opposition-controlled parliament, it was vetoed by President Yoon. Yoon later apologized for causing public concerns and promised to improve rules to avoid similar incidents in the future.

