Biden Signs Law Easing Environmental Reviews for Chip Facilities

President Joe Biden has enacted legislation to exempt select U.S. semiconductor manufacturing facilities from new federal environmental reviews, according to a statement from the White House.

The new law aims to accelerate projects under the $52.7 billion semiconductor chips manufacturing and research program by reducing additional regulatory delays. These projects had previously been subject to numerous federal, state, and local environmental regulations and permitting requirements.

Without this legislative change, these semiconductor projects might have faced years of extra environmental scrutiny, potentially stalling critical advancements in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)