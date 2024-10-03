Left Menu

Biden Signs Law Easing Environmental Reviews for Chip Facilities

President Joe Biden has signed a new law to exempt certain U.S. semiconductor manufacturing facilities from additional federal environmental reviews. This move aims to expedite projects under the $52.7 billion semiconductor chips manufacturing and research program, which had already encountered various regulatory hurdles.

President Joe Biden has enacted legislation to exempt select U.S. semiconductor manufacturing facilities from new federal environmental reviews, according to a statement from the White House.

The new law aims to accelerate projects under the $52.7 billion semiconductor chips manufacturing and research program by reducing additional regulatory delays. These projects had previously been subject to numerous federal, state, and local environmental regulations and permitting requirements.

Without this legislative change, these semiconductor projects might have faced years of extra environmental scrutiny, potentially stalling critical advancements in the industry.

