Prosecutors Claim Trump Acted Outside Presidential Duties in 2020 Election Subversion Attempt
U.S. prosecutors allege that Donald Trump acted beyond his presidential duties by pressuring state officials and then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results. The court filing offers a detailed narrative before the upcoming election and argues against broad prosecutorial immunity for Trump.
U.S. prosecutors have asserted that Donald Trump acted outside the scope of his presidential duties to pressure state officials and Vice President Mike Pence to overturn his 2020 election defeat, according to a newly public court filing. This 165-page document is possibly the last chance for prosecutors to highlight their case against Trump before the November 5 election.
The filing aims to advance the federal criminal election subversion case against Trump after a Supreme Court ruling in July stated that former presidents have broad immunity for official actions. Special Counsel Jack Smith's team has laid out an extensive account of Trump's actions post-election, much of which was previously reported by the media, the House committee on the Capitol riot, and Smith's indictment.
The document alleges Trump told family members, 'it doesn't matter if you won or lost the election. You still have to fight like hell,' and details his efforts to push Pence to reject the election results. Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to obstruct the congressional certification, defraud the U.S., and interfere with voting rights. His spokesperson dismissed the case as a partisan witch hunt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
