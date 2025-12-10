Revamping AI in the Judiciary: Supreme Court's Reconstituted Committee
The Supreme Court of India has reconstituted its Artificial Intelligence Committee to enhance the judiciary's AI capabilities. Headed by Justice P S Narasimha, the committee aims to boost efficiency and transparency in the justice system. Key members include high-profile judges from several high courts.
In a strategic move to advance the use of artificial intelligence within the Indian judiciary, the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, unveiled a restructured AI Committee for the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
This revamped committee, now led by Justice P S Narasimha, draws on expertise from an array of judicial minds, including Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and other prominent justices from high courts across India.
The objective remains to spearhead AI implementations that augment judicial efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, while Anupam Patra serves as both the member (Secretary) and convener of the committee.
