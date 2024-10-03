Vance Dodges Question on 2020 Election During Debate

Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance on Wednesday again declined to state who he believes won the 2020 presidential election, a topic of false claims by running mate Donald Trump.

Speaking in Michigan a day after debating Democrat vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz, Vance was questioned about his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden's 2020 win during their debate.

''The media's obsessed with talking about the election of four years ago,'' Vance said. ''I'm focused on the election 33 days from now. I want to throw Kamala Harris out of office and get back to common-sense economic policies.'' He also emphasized election security, calling the 2024 election ''the safest and most secure election''.

Trump's rejection of his 2020 loss has fueled his campaign and remains a loyalty test for his supporters. His efforts led to federal criminal charges, to which he pleaded not guilty, and a split with former vice-president Mike Pence. Trump pressured Pence to overturn Biden's win during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, where some rioters chanted to ''hang Mike Pence''.

On the debate stage, Walz referenced the pressure on Pence and questioned Vance about Trump winning the election. Vance responded, ''I'm focused on the future.'' Walz criticized this, calling it a ''damning nonanswer''.

