Contentious Debate Over Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

In Jammu and Kashmir, heated discussions erupted in the Assembly over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with members from various parties urging a debate. The Speaker adjourned proceedings twice due to uproar, stating the issue is under legal review and not a government concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Members of both the coalition government and opposition in Jammu and Kashmir have called for a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Act during an assembly session, citing it as a significant matter of public concern. However, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ruled out the discussion, leading to significant unrest among legislators.

The Assembly session faced disruptions as the Speaker adjourned proceedings twice, citing Section 58, sub-rule 9, which excludes non-governmental matters from assembly debate. This decision spurred protests from members of parties like the National Conference, the Congress, and the PDP, who sought a thorough dialogue on the issue.

Despite the Speaker's insistence that the matter is sub judice and not primarily a governmental concern, key ministers and opposition members argue the significance of public representation and accountability. They assert that the matter's exclusion from discussion undermines the responsibilities of the elected government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

