Unyielding Debates: Tensions Rise in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced disruptions for a second consecutive day as National Conference, Congress, and PDP members protested the refusal to adjourn business for a debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Despite requests from opposition leaders, the Speaker denied motions, leading to adjournments and chaotic scenes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:29 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was once again halted due to uproarious scenes as members from the National Conference, Congress, and PDP protested the disallowance of a debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill. This marks the second straight day of disruptions.

Led by NC's Salman Sagar and People's Conference's Sajad Gani Lone, opposition members demanded an adjournment of the Budget Session to discuss the contentious bill. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather firmly rejected these demands, insisting on proceeding with the Question Hour.

Despite the Speaker's directive, chaos ensued as Wahid Para of the PDP attempted to introduce a resolution but was denied and marshalled out. The Assembly experienced multiple adjournments amid the ongoing disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

