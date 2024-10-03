Left Menu

Melania Trump's Memoir Sparks Debate on Abortion Rights

Melania Trump, in her upcoming memoir, advocates for a woman's right to abortion, opposing her husband, Donald Trump's stance. The memoir, titled 'Melania,' is set to release before the November election where Trump faces Kamala Harris. The topic of abortion rights remains pivotal in the election discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 07:20 IST
Melania Trump, the former first lady, voices her pro-choice stance in her upcoming memoir, causing a stir as she disagrees with her husband, Donald Trump's anti-abortion stance. The book is titled "Melania" and is set to release on October 8, just before the November 5 elections.

The Guardian reportedly obtained a copy of the memoir in which Melania argues that women should have the authority over their own reproductive rights. This contrasts sharply with Donald Trump, who believes states should regulate abortion laws following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

As the elections draw near, the topic of abortion is a critical issue, particularly in battleground states. Polls have shown that many voters, including a portion of Republicans, favor protected or expanded abortion access, making it a contentious point in the presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

