New Fraud Allegations Against Ayodhya Gangrape Accused Moeed Khan
In the Ayodhya gangrape case update, Moeed Khan faces fresh fraud allegations over a deceptive property lease to Punjab National Bank. Already accused of gangrape and gangsterism, his legal troubles intensify following new economic fraud charges leading to bank losses.
In an unfolding development in the Ayodhya gangrape case, new charges have surfaced against Moyeed Khan, the principal suspect. Authorities have officially accused Khan of fraudulent dealings.
On Thursday, police officials disclosed that Khan allegedly duped Punjab National Bank by leasing a hall and room under a false plot number in a razed shopping complex. This deceit came to light after a notice from the Ayodhya Development Authority prompted the bank's discovery of the inaccuracy. The branch manager of the bank's Bhadarsa branch, Shriprakash, subsequently pressed fraud charges against Khan, marking the initiation of legal action at Purakalandar police station in Ayodhya.
Khan was already embroiled in serious accusations of gangrape and gang-related activities. Hailing from the Samajwadi Party, Khan and an accomplice were arrested on August 1 for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 12-year-old girl working as a domestic help in his residence. He is additionally accused of coercing the victim's family to abandon legal proceedings, further deepening his legal woes.
The Ayodhya authorities have been active, demolishing Khan's bakery on August 3, associating it with the gangrape case. The extensive criminal cases against the SP leader now encompass both sexual violence and financial malfeasance.
