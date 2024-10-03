Left Menu

New Fraud Allegations Against Ayodhya Gangrape Accused Moeed Khan

In the Ayodhya gangrape case update, Moeed Khan faces fresh fraud allegations over a deceptive property lease to Punjab National Bank. Already accused of gangrape and gangsterism, his legal troubles intensify following new economic fraud charges leading to bank losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:09 IST
New Fraud Allegations Against Ayodhya Gangrape Accused Moeed Khan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding development in the Ayodhya gangrape case, new charges have surfaced against Moyeed Khan, the principal suspect. Authorities have officially accused Khan of fraudulent dealings.

On Thursday, police officials disclosed that Khan allegedly duped Punjab National Bank by leasing a hall and room under a false plot number in a razed shopping complex. This deceit came to light after a notice from the Ayodhya Development Authority prompted the bank's discovery of the inaccuracy. The branch manager of the bank's Bhadarsa branch, Shriprakash, subsequently pressed fraud charges against Khan, marking the initiation of legal action at Purakalandar police station in Ayodhya.

Khan was already embroiled in serious accusations of gangrape and gang-related activities. Hailing from the Samajwadi Party, Khan and an accomplice were arrested on August 1 for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 12-year-old girl working as a domestic help in his residence. He is additionally accused of coercing the victim's family to abandon legal proceedings, further deepening his legal woes.

The Ayodhya authorities have been active, demolishing Khan's bakery on August 3, associating it with the gangrape case. The extensive criminal cases against the SP leader now encompass both sexual violence and financial malfeasance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024