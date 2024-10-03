Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Satirical Video Targeting MP Chief Minister

Mitendra Darshan Singh, president of the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress, has been charged by police with defamation for posting a satirical video mocking Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state's Ladli Behna Yojana. The video led to a complaint from the BJP, alleging defamation and misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:11 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Satirical Video Targeting MP Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress leader Mitendra Darshan Singh is facing legal action after allegedly targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a parody video. The video reportedly mocks the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' programme, inciting a complaint from BJP's legal cell, resulting in a defamation case.

The Crime Branch filed the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by Nimesh Pathak. Pathak claims the video was part of a wider conspiracy to malign Madhya Pradesh nationally while using disparaging language towards the Chief Minister and falsely suggesting that women are unsafe in the state.

State Congress spokesperson Vivek Tripathi criticized the ruling BJP, alleging an effort to suppress opposition voices by resorting to baseless legal actions. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions around unfulfilled promises related to financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024