Controversy Erupts Over Satirical Video Targeting MP Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress leader Mitendra Darshan Singh is facing legal action after allegedly targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a parody video. The video reportedly mocks the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' programme, inciting a complaint from BJP's legal cell, resulting in a defamation case.

The Crime Branch filed the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by Nimesh Pathak. Pathak claims the video was part of a wider conspiracy to malign Madhya Pradesh nationally while using disparaging language towards the Chief Minister and falsely suggesting that women are unsafe in the state.

State Congress spokesperson Vivek Tripathi criticized the ruling BJP, alleging an effort to suppress opposition voices by resorting to baseless legal actions. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions around unfulfilled promises related to financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)