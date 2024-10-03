Controversy Erupts Over Satirical Video Targeting MP Chief Minister
Mitendra Darshan Singh, president of the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress, has been charged by police with defamation for posting a satirical video mocking Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state's Ladli Behna Yojana. The video led to a complaint from the BJP, alleging defamation and misinformation.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress leader Mitendra Darshan Singh is facing legal action after allegedly targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a parody video. The video reportedly mocks the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana' programme, inciting a complaint from BJP's legal cell, resulting in a defamation case.
The Crime Branch filed the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint by Nimesh Pathak. Pathak claims the video was part of a wider conspiracy to malign Madhya Pradesh nationally while using disparaging language towards the Chief Minister and falsely suggesting that women are unsafe in the state.
State Congress spokesperson Vivek Tripathi criticized the ruling BJP, alleging an effort to suppress opposition voices by resorting to baseless legal actions. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions around unfulfilled promises related to financial aid under the Ladli Behna Yojana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Highlights Modi's Milestones on Birthday, 100 Days in Office
Congress Files Complaint Against BJP Leaders Over Threats to Rahul Gandhi
BJP's Anil Bonde Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi Over Reservation Comments
Indian Youth Congress Protests Against BJP Leaders Over Remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Shagun Parihar's Confidence Shines in Kishtwar Assembly Race Amid BJP's Push for Majority