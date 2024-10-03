Left Menu

BBC Cancels Boris Johnson Interview Over Pre-Sent Questions

The BBC canceled a planned prime-time interview with former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after presenter Laura Kuenssberg mistakenly sent him the notes for her questions. Johnson's memoir promotion was affected, and the BBC faced scrutiny over the blunder that made the interview untenable.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BBC)
The BBC has canceled a highly anticipated prime-time interview with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The decision came after Laura Kuenssberg, host of the broadcaster's flagship Sunday morning news program, accidentally sent Johnson the notes she had prepared for questioning.

Kuenssberg expressed her frustration on the social media platform X, admitting the blunder was 'embarrassing and disappointing' but emphasized that 'honesty is the best policy.' The BBC, a public broadcaster, faces high levels of scrutiny regarding political impartiality.

This interview, advertised as Johnson's first significant TV appearance to promote his new memoir 'Unleashed,' scheduled to air Thursday evening, was called off. Johnson's memoir delves into his time in office, the COVID pandemic management, and events that led to his political downfall. Both parties agreed that proceeding with the interview was 'untenable,' according to a BBC spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

