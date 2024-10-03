Haryana Assembly Elections Unveiled: BJP's Third Term Challenge and Congress's Comeback Dream
With the Haryana assembly elections approaching, political heavyweights BJP and Congress intensify their campaigns, promising benefits and criticizing each other's past governance. Modi champions a 'double-engine' growth narrative, while Gandhi envisions a people's government. Key candidates and issues shape the electoral landscape in this intense battle for power.
The curtain fell on a high-stakes election campaign in Haryana as key parties scrambled for voter support ahead of the October 5 assembly polls. The BJP, hoping for a third consecutive term, faces a fierce challenge from the Congress seeking a return after a decade with promises of change and growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP's aggressive campaign trail, focusing on welfare initiatives and attacking Congress on various issues. Conversely, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visions a government focusing on the poor and farmers, challenging BJP's alleged governance failures and divisive politics.
With over two crore eligible voters, the political landscape is rife with promises, critiques, and strategic alliances, setting the stage for a riveting electoral showdown. Key figures like Gandhi, Modi, and others continue to dominate the discourse as Haryana heads to the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
