Kejriwal Moves to New Residence Amid Political Developments

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is relocating to bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Delhi. Following his resignation as chief minister, the bungalow was offered by AAP MP Ashok Mittal. Kejriwal plans to lead AAP's campaign for the upcoming elections from his new residence.

Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, is set to move into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road, Lutyens' Delhi, this Friday. This relocation follows his resignation as Delhi's chief minister, a decision announced after a five-month stint in Tihar jail concerning the excise policy scam.

The bungalow, previously allocated to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Ashok Mittal, is conveniently located near the party's headquarters. Several AAP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, had offered their homes to Kejriwal after he vacated his longtime Civil Lines residence, known controversially as the 'Sheesh Mahal.'

Kejriwal's move, announced by AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, signifies a strategic preparation for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Resigned from his CM post for a 'certificate of honesty' from the electorate, Kejriwal aims to closely monitor AAP's election campaign from his new residence in his Assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

