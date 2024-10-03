Left Menu

Balkan Stability Threatened: Kosovo PM Warns of Russian Influence

Kosovo's Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, has warned that the peace and democracy experienced in the Balkans over the past 25 years are at risk if Russia supports Serbia's expansion ambitions. The tense relationship between Kosovo and Serbia remains unresolved, with ongoing EU-facilitated talks failing to make progress.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has expressed concerns that the Balkans' stability could be at risk if Russia emerges victorious in Ukraine, potentially emboldening Serbia's expansionist tendencies. Kurti urged the West to maintain firm support for Ukraine to prevent further instability in the region.

Speaking from Warsaw during a diplomatic mission, Kurti emphasized the importance of continued peace and democracy in the Balkans, highlighting the potential threat posed by a stronger Russia. He noted that the ongoing normalization talks between Kosovo and Serbia have failed to defuse tensions, citing a violent confrontation last September.

Kurti also discussed the broader geopolitical implications of Serbian ambitions, recalling the tragic conflicts in the former Yugoslavia. He reiterated the need for international support as Kosovo aims to join the European Union, despite some member states not recognizing its independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

