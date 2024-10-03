Haryana Election Showdown: Parties Battle for Power Amid Spiraling Issues

The intense campaign for the Haryana Assembly elections concluded with polling set for 90 constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to cement its dominance with a third consecutive win, while the Congress strategizes a comeback after a decade.

Prominent candidates in the fray include BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda, eyeing power amidst ongoing social issues like farmer protests. Voting will occur on October 5, with results declared on October 8.

Over 1,031 candidates are contesting across 20,632 polling booths, including 464 independents. A dynamic electoral climate shapes the narrative, hinting at potential shifts in Haryana's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)