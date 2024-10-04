Left Menu

Political Unrest: The Call Recordings Controversy

Lokesh Sharma, former OSD to ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, submitted evidence to Delhi Police's crime branch regarding call recordings of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Sharma claims Gehlot instructed him to circulate the recordings during the 2020 political crisis, implicating Shekhawat in efforts to topple the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:27 IST
Lokesh Sharma, once the OSD to ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has presented crucial evidence to the Delhi Police's crime branch. His revelations concern call recordings involving Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, which were allegedly shared with the media amidst the political turmoil of 2020.

On Thursday, Sharma delivered a pen drive, laptop, and phone to investigators. He had previously submitted a detailed account of events, asserting that the then CM Gehlot had provided him these recordings to further circulate them to the media.

The scandal arose during a significant political crisis involving a rebellion led by Sachin Pilot and others against Gehlot's leadership. As details unravel, Sharma now calls for Gehlot to be summoned for questioning regarding the possibly unlawful dissemination of sensitive conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

