Trump's October Fundraising Surge: A Financial Face-off

Former President Donald Trump significantly boosted his campaign coffers by raising $160 million in September, closing the month with $283 million available for the campaign's final push, according to his aides.

Trump's fundraising efforts outpaced his August total of $130 million, thanks to his campaign and affiliated committees. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponent, has yet to announce her full September figures but is expected to surpass Trump's totals due to strong support.

Despite Trump's formidable fundraising, Harris benefits from her campaign's fresh appeal to Democratic donors. Support from well-funded external groups gives Trump a competitive edge, as highlighted by his senior adviser Brian Hughes, who noted the campaign's growing momentum as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)