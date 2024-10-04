Left Menu

Delhi Drug Bust: BJP Accuses Congress Amid Allegations

The BJP has intensified attacks on the Congress following a Rs 5600 crore drug bust by the Delhi Police, implicating the former RTI Cell chairman of the Delhi Congress. The BJP claims a Congress-drug mafia link, demanding interrogation and questioning opposition silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:58 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Delhi Police's massive Rs 5600 crore drug bust has sparked a political storm, with the BJP launching a scathing attack on the Congress. The controversy centers around allegations involving the former RTI Cell chairman of the Delhi Congress, intensifying the ongoing political feud.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused the Congress of collaborating with drug peddlers and the drug mafia. Speaking to ANI, Chugh argued that the Congress appears to be part of an international conspiracy aiming to drag India's youth into the drug menace. He also questioned former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence on the issue, demanding rigorous inquiry and action.

The allegations gained momentum when BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi linked the Congress with the drug syndicate, calling it a serious issue. Trivedi criticized Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukan,' alleging it now harbors elements of both hatred and intoxication. As investigations continue, newcomer Tushar Goyal emerges as a key player, allegedly with historical ties to the Congress. The Delhi Police's ongoing probe seeks to uncover the full extent of the connections and usage of drug money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

