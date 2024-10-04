Strengthening Ties: India Deepens Cooperation with Sri Lanka
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka, discussing ways to deepen cooperation with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other leaders. Jaishankar assured continued support for Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding and addressed issues in tourism, energy, and investment. Both countries emphasized further collaboration in fisheries, security, and regional unity.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a significant visit to Sri Lanka, meeting key leaders including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, shortly after he was sworn in. Jaishankar emphasized ongoing cooperation as a central theme, assuring continuous support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery.
In meetings with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and other political figures, Jaishankar discussed enhancing collaboration in sectors such as tourism, energy, and investment. Sri Lanka's strategic importance in the Indian Ocean Region was highlighted, with both sides keen on fostering mutual interests.
Jaishankar's visit also addressed the crucial issue of fishermen frequenting contested waters in the Palk Strait. He underscored India's commitment to regional stability and growth, reaffirming support for Sri Lanka's post-crisis development and bilateral ties.
