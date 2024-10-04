Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India Deepens Cooperation with Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Sri Lanka, discussing ways to deepen cooperation with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and other leaders. Jaishankar assured continued support for Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding and addressed issues in tourism, energy, and investment. Both countries emphasized further collaboration in fisheries, security, and regional unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:59 IST
Strengthening Ties: India Deepens Cooperation with Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a significant visit to Sri Lanka, meeting key leaders including President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, shortly after he was sworn in. Jaishankar emphasized ongoing cooperation as a central theme, assuring continuous support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

In meetings with Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and other political figures, Jaishankar discussed enhancing collaboration in sectors such as tourism, energy, and investment. Sri Lanka's strategic importance in the Indian Ocean Region was highlighted, with both sides keen on fostering mutual interests.

Jaishankar's visit also addressed the crucial issue of fishermen frequenting contested waters in the Palk Strait. He underscored India's commitment to regional stability and growth, reaffirming support for Sri Lanka's post-crisis development and bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024