Sule Condemns Fadnavis: A Call for Accountability

Supriya Sule, NCP leader, criticized Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, alleging his failure in ensuring women's safety. Citing the Bopdev Ghar gangrape, she demanded his resignation, attributing leadership issues to the worsening legal situation. Sule expressed disappointment over Fadnavis's approach, emphasizing leadership accountability over law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:05 IST
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has openly criticized Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of failing to ensure the safety of women in the state.

Sule's comments come in response to the Bopdev Ghar gangrape case in Pune, which she described as 'horrible,' and pointed out an increasing trend of crimes against women.

She highlighted that while the Maharashtra police are competent, the issue lies with the leadership, specifically citing cases like the Pune Porsche crash. Sule demanded Fadnavis's resignation, expressing her disappointment over a poster depicting him with a gun after a sexual assault case encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

