Sule Condemns Fadnavis: A Call for Accountability

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has openly criticized Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of failing to ensure the safety of women in the state.

Sule's comments come in response to the Bopdev Ghar gangrape case in Pune, which she described as 'horrible,' and pointed out an increasing trend of crimes against women.

She highlighted that while the Maharashtra police are competent, the issue lies with the leadership, specifically citing cases like the Pune Porsche crash. Sule demanded Fadnavis's resignation, expressing her disappointment over a poster depicting him with a gun after a sexual assault case encounter.

