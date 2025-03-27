BJP Outrage Over Leader's Murder in Ranchi Highlights Law and Order Concerns

The recent murder of BJP leader Anil Tiger in Ranchi has ignited significant political turmoil, with BJP leaders fiercely protesting and questioning the current state government's capability to maintain law and order. BJP leader Pratul Shahdeo, in a demonstration against the incident, was detained by the police.

Shahdeo criticized the administration, calling Ranchi the 'crime capital' after the leader was murdered merely 25 meters from a police station in broad daylight. The outrage has led to rising demands for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to resign, citing a surge in criminal activities since his administration began.

Anil Tiger's accused murderer has been apprehended by police following an armed encounter, said SSP Ranchi. However, political heat continues to escalate, with BJP MLA Navin Jaiswal condemning the government's inaction against increasing crimes, while Union Minister Sanjay Seth advocates for strict law enforcement akin to the 'Yogi model' to counteract the criminal spike.

(With inputs from agencies.)