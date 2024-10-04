Rahul Gandhi: Voice of the Voiceless in Indian Democracy
Rahul Gandhi has completed 100 days as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Recognized for championing marginalized groups and questioning governmental policies, Gandhi is praised by Congress leaders for his efforts in restoring democracy and advocating for fair practices in India.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has marked a milestone, completing 100 days as the Leader of Opposition in India's Lok Sabha. Within this short span, he has set a precedent as an opposition leader dedicated to voicing concerns for the marginalized and challenging the ruling regime's policies.
Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal and Pawan Khera, highlighted Gandhi's commitment to democracy, describing him as a 'voice of the voiceless.' Notable actions include his stance on various issues such as the NEET exam leak, the Manipur crisis, and advocating for a caste census.
These actions have not only spotlighted government shortcomings but also galvanized public attention. With a pledge to continue advocating for justice and transparency, Gandhi, alongside the INDIA alliance, plans to challenge divisive policies both in Parliament and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
