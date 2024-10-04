Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi: Voice of the Voiceless in Indian Democracy

Rahul Gandhi has completed 100 days as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Recognized for championing marginalized groups and questioning governmental policies, Gandhi is praised by Congress leaders for his efforts in restoring democracy and advocating for fair practices in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 22:45 IST
Rahul Gandhi: Voice of the Voiceless in Indian Democracy
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has marked a milestone, completing 100 days as the Leader of Opposition in India's Lok Sabha. Within this short span, he has set a precedent as an opposition leader dedicated to voicing concerns for the marginalized and challenging the ruling regime's policies.

Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal and Pawan Khera, highlighted Gandhi's commitment to democracy, describing him as a 'voice of the voiceless.' Notable actions include his stance on various issues such as the NEET exam leak, the Manipur crisis, and advocating for a caste census.

These actions have not only spotlighted government shortcomings but also galvanized public attention. With a pledge to continue advocating for justice and transparency, Gandhi, alongside the INDIA alliance, plans to challenge divisive policies both in Parliament and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024