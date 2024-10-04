Rahul Gandhi: Voice of the Voiceless in Indian Democracy

Rahul Gandhi has marked a milestone, completing 100 days as the Leader of Opposition in India's Lok Sabha. Within this short span, he has set a precedent as an opposition leader dedicated to voicing concerns for the marginalized and challenging the ruling regime's policies.

Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal and Pawan Khera, highlighted Gandhi's commitment to democracy, describing him as a 'voice of the voiceless.' Notable actions include his stance on various issues such as the NEET exam leak, the Manipur crisis, and advocating for a caste census.

These actions have not only spotlighted government shortcomings but also galvanized public attention. With a pledge to continue advocating for justice and transparency, Gandhi, alongside the INDIA alliance, plans to challenge divisive policies both in Parliament and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)