Left Menu

Electoral Showdown in Haryana: Leaders Clash Amidst Voting

As Haryana heads to the polls, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accuses Congress of deceit and plunder, vowing BJP's return. Congress leaders challenge this, claiming their party's revival. While BJP bets on past successes, opposition voices predict a shake-up. High stakes define this electoral battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:17 IST
Electoral Showdown in Haryana: Leaders Clash Amidst Voting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Haryana entered a crucial voting phase on Saturday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of misleading the electorate and plundering the state. He asserted that the people of Haryana are ready to bring back the BJP for a third term.

Saini, casting his vote in his native Mirza village, expressed confidence in the BJP's achievements over the past decade, highlighting their support for farmers. Concurrently, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticized the Congress for internal discord as BJP aims for over 50 seats, surpassing its 2014 tally.

Opposition leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, are optimistic about Congress's prospects, while INLD and JJP promote their respective alliances. As voting unfolds, the state's political landscape teems with anticipation for potential power shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024