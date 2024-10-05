Electoral Showdown in Haryana: Leaders Clash Amidst Voting

As Haryana entered a crucial voting phase on Saturday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of misleading the electorate and plundering the state. He asserted that the people of Haryana are ready to bring back the BJP for a third term.

Saini, casting his vote in his native Mirza village, expressed confidence in the BJP's achievements over the past decade, highlighting their support for farmers. Concurrently, former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticized the Congress for internal discord as BJP aims for over 50 seats, surpassing its 2014 tally.

Opposition leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, are optimistic about Congress's prospects, while INLD and JJP promote their respective alliances. As voting unfolds, the state's political landscape teems with anticipation for potential power shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)