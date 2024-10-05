Unity in Diversity: Communities Rally Against Hate Speech in Jammu and Rajouri
Hundreds rallied in Jammu and Rajouri, demanding legal action against a priest for his blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The peaceful protests, organized by Muslim groups and supported by other communities, called for stern action to uphold communal harmony. Police assured an FIR is filed against the accused.
- Country:
- India
In a show of unity, various communities in Jammu and Rajouri took to the streets on Saturday, demanding action against a Hindutva priest for his alleged blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The rallies, organized by Muslim organizations, underscored a collective stand against hate speech.
Protesters called for strict measures against the priest, Yati Narsinghanand, accusing him of inciting religious tensions. Police officials assured demonstrators that an FIR had been filed against the priest in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Joining the protests, leaders from different communities, including Sikhs, emphasized the need for government action to maintain peace and communal harmony. They urged authorities to imprison those provoking disharmony under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
(With inputs from agencies.)
