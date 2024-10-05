Left Menu

Pride on Parade: New BSF Recruits Take Oath in Udhampur

In a spirited ceremony, 624 BSF recruits graduated after 44 weeks of training in Udhampur, where awards were given for outstanding performance. The event showcased martial arts, cultural dances, and musical performances that captivated the audience.

Updated: 05-10-2024 16:59 IST
A total of 624 recruits of the Border Security Force (BSF) took an oath of allegiance during a vibrant attestation-cum-passing out parade held in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, following 44 weeks of intense basic training.

Rajesh Kumar Gurung, Inspector General of BSF, lauded the training caliber received by these new constables hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. He expressed confidence in their future contributions to the country's security.

The parade, commanded by Recruit Constable Boya Mahesh Kiran, honored top recruits in various categories with awards. The event also featured dynamic performances, including martial arts and cultural dances, creating a festive atmosphere for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

