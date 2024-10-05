Pride on Parade: New BSF Recruits Take Oath in Udhampur

A total of 624 recruits of the Border Security Force (BSF) took an oath of allegiance during a vibrant attestation-cum-passing out parade held in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, following 44 weeks of intense basic training.

Rajesh Kumar Gurung, Inspector General of BSF, lauded the training caliber received by these new constables hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal. He expressed confidence in their future contributions to the country's security.

The parade, commanded by Recruit Constable Boya Mahesh Kiran, honored top recruits in various categories with awards. The event also featured dynamic performances, including martial arts and cultural dances, creating a festive atmosphere for attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)