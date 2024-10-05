Left Menu

Call for Action: Ensuring Minority Safety in Bangladesh

CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar called on Bangladesh's interim government to ensure the security of minority communities following attacks after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to restore democracy and urged people to end atrocities against minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:00 IST
Call for Action: Ensuring Minority Safety in Bangladesh
Manik Sarkar
  • Country:
  • India

In a plea to the interim government of Bangladesh, CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar highlighted the urgent need to protect minority communities. His remarks followed reports of attacks on these groups, sparking outrage.

Sarkar addressed a rally organized by Left parties, denouncing the inaction over the assaults occurring after the Sheikh Hasina government dissolved. He stressed that a "responsible administration can't remain silent" on these issues.

Reflecting on past incidents, Sarkar recalled the displacement of Chakma people during the BNP regime and their refuge in Tripura, resolved only after Sheikh Hasina's return to power. He urged Bangladesh's interim leadership to uphold democracy and protect minority rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024