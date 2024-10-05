Call for Action: Ensuring Minority Safety in Bangladesh
CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar called on Bangladesh's interim government to ensure the security of minority communities following attacks after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises made to restore democracy and urged people to end atrocities against minorities.
In a plea to the interim government of Bangladesh, CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar highlighted the urgent need to protect minority communities. His remarks followed reports of attacks on these groups, sparking outrage.
Sarkar addressed a rally organized by Left parties, denouncing the inaction over the assaults occurring after the Sheikh Hasina government dissolved. He stressed that a "responsible administration can't remain silent" on these issues.
Reflecting on past incidents, Sarkar recalled the displacement of Chakma people during the BNP regime and their refuge in Tripura, resolved only after Sheikh Hasina's return to power. He urged Bangladesh's interim leadership to uphold democracy and protect minority rights.
