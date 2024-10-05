Rahul Gandhi Advocates Constitution Protection Through Reservation Reform
Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need to remove the 50% cap on reservations in India, attacking the BJP for undermining the Constitution and privatizing public sectors. At the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan,' he proposed legislation for a caste-based census to identify socio-economic inequalities, advocating for unity and constitutional protection.
In a strong rebuke against the BJP government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for the removal of the 50% reservation cap as a means to safeguard the Indian Constitution. Asserting the importance of this legislative change, Gandhi assured that the INDIA bloc, composed of over two dozen opposition parties, would enforce this agenda in Parliament.
Gandhi's recent Maharashtra visit underlined his party's aggressive stance on social justice reforms. At the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan,' he spoke of implementing a caste-based census to achieve comprehensive data on community representation in financial systems and government positions, highlighting disparities in government employment among OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis.
Chastising the privatization of public sectors, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of historical and ongoing efforts to dismantle institutional frameworks designed for equality. He further criticized the Agniveer scheme as a threat to economic fairness, linking it to a broader ideological conflict dating back to Chhatrapati Shivaji's era, whose ideals he said symbolize constitutional integrity for all Indians.
