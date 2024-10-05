Imran Khan: A Rallying Call for Justice on His 72nd Birthday

Imran Khan, the cricketing legend and former prime minister of Pakistan, marked his 72nd birthday on Saturday. This occasion saw his supporters heading towards Islamabad to demand his release and the 'independence of judiciary'. The social media buzz was palpable, with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayImranKhan trending as fans shared nostalgic moments from his sporting days.

Khan, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from August 2018 until April 2022, has been in prison since August 5 last year after being arrested in the Toshakhana corruption case. He faces multiple legal challenges with convictions in some instances and remains incarcerated at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi for over a year now.

The birthday rallies by Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), were planned at significant venues like D-Chowk in Islamabad and Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. With the army deployed to deter protestors, Khan's call for real freedom resonated with his supporters, who are showing their unwavering determination. International cricket websites joined the celebrations, acknowledging Khan's legendary cricketing prowess, further amplifying the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)