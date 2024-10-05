Online War of Words: SP vs. BJP in Uttar Pradesh

In a recent social media clash, the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma had a bitter exchange with the Samajwadi Party (SP). The verbal confrontation was sparked by debates over urban development and electricity issues, leading to controversial and unparliamentary dialogues on the platform X.

The conflict escalated when the SP media cell chastised Sharma's office with derogatory remarks, accusing the BJP of initiating the dispute. Meanwhile, the BJP countered, describing the SP's actions as an attempt to mask their failures and misconduct.

Both parties have previously accused each other of corruption and inflammatory behavior. However, attempts to acquire a comment from Minister Sharma about the incident have been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)