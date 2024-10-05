Left Menu

Hungarians Rally Against State Media Bias

Thousands of Hungarians, led by the TISZA party, protested against biased government-controlled media demanding independent public service broadcasting. Under Peter Magyar's leadership, TISZA challenges Prime Minister Orban's influence and aims to restore transparency and media freedom as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:32 IST
Hungarians Rally Against State Media Bias
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant show of discontent, thousands of Hungarians converged outside the state television headquarters on Saturday, protesting against perceived government propaganda.

Organized by the opposition TISZA party, demonstrators accused state broadcaster MTVA of bias and demanded an impartial media landscape. They claim it favors Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party.

Peter Magyar, TISZA's leader, urged the media to provide unedited coverage of the rally, highlighting voters' growing frustration with the current government. The protest underscores a rising challenge to Orban ahead of the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024