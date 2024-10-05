Hungarians Rally Against State Media Bias
Thousands of Hungarians, led by the TISZA party, protested against biased government-controlled media demanding independent public service broadcasting. Under Peter Magyar's leadership, TISZA challenges Prime Minister Orban's influence and aims to restore transparency and media freedom as elections approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:32 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
In a significant show of discontent, thousands of Hungarians converged outside the state television headquarters on Saturday, protesting against perceived government propaganda.
Organized by the opposition TISZA party, demonstrators accused state broadcaster MTVA of bias and demanded an impartial media landscape. They claim it favors Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party.
Peter Magyar, TISZA's leader, urged the media to provide unedited coverage of the rally, highlighting voters' growing frustration with the current government. The protest underscores a rising challenge to Orban ahead of the 2026 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- protest
- media
- bias
- TISZA
- Orban
- Peter Magyar
- public service
- MTVA
- freedom
Advertisement