Hungarians Rally Against State Media Bias

In a significant show of discontent, thousands of Hungarians converged outside the state television headquarters on Saturday, protesting against perceived government propaganda.

Organized by the opposition TISZA party, demonstrators accused state broadcaster MTVA of bias and demanded an impartial media landscape. They claim it favors Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party.

Peter Magyar, TISZA's leader, urged the media to provide unedited coverage of the rally, highlighting voters' growing frustration with the current government. The protest underscores a rising challenge to Orban ahead of the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)