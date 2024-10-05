Left Menu

Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Authorities as Tensions Rise in Islamabad

Supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan clashed with police in Islamabad and Lahore amid calls for his release and protests against inflation. Army deployment occurred in Islamabad for upcoming SCO summit. Authorities took strict measures to maintain law and order, paralyzing life in major cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Lahore | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:09 IST
Tensions escalated in Islamabad as supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with law enforcement amid army deployment. The supporters reached D-Chowk in a symbolic protest, despite police using tear gas to disperse them. The protesters are demanding Khan's release and are voicing frustrations against inflation.

Security forces in Lahore and Islamabad have been on high alert, with clashes resulting in arrests and disrupted daily life. Mobile services were shut down, and key routes were blocked to prevent protestors from gathering in large numbers as a precautionary measure ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The Pakistan Army has been deployed to ensure order during the summit, scheduled for October 15-16. As authorities imposed strict prohibitory orders, political gatherings were banned to prevent further unrest. Despite government appeals, Khan's supporters persisted, turning the capital into a focal point of political contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

