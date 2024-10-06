Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Expansive Assault on Lebanon

Israel has intensified its military operations in Lebanon, targeting both Hezbollah and Hamas. This has provoked a large-scale humanitarian crisis as thousands flee the violence that has, in less than two weeks, claimed the lives of thousands and displaced millions. Meanwhile, international diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 06-10-2024 00:42 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Expansive Assault on Lebanon
Israel expanded its aggressive military operations across Lebanon on Saturday, striking targets in Beirut's southern suburbs and in a northern refugee camp for the first time amid a mounting offensive against Hezbollah and Hamas militants.

The escalating violence has driven thousands to flee, including Palestinian refugees, as the conflict widens with severe humanitarian consequences. At least 1,400 Lebanese, including civilians, medics, and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed in less than two weeks.

Amid international calls for a cease-fire, the Israeli military said it targeted several strategic positions within Hezbollah's infrastructure, while Iran reiterated its support for the Palestinian cause, highlighting the regional complexities of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

