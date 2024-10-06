Escalating Tensions: Israel's Expansive Assault on Lebanon

Israel expanded its aggressive military operations across Lebanon on Saturday, striking targets in Beirut's southern suburbs and in a northern refugee camp for the first time amid a mounting offensive against Hezbollah and Hamas militants.

The escalating violence has driven thousands to flee, including Palestinian refugees, as the conflict widens with severe humanitarian consequences. At least 1,400 Lebanese, including civilians, medics, and Hezbollah fighters, have been killed in less than two weeks.

Amid international calls for a cease-fire, the Israeli military said it targeted several strategic positions within Hezbollah's infrastructure, while Iran reiterated its support for the Palestinian cause, highlighting the regional complexities of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)