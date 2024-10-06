Congress Predicts Major Wins in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana

The political landscape in northern India is witnessing a significant shift, as Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced on Sunday that voters in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana have overwhelmingly rejected the BJP's ideology. This has paved the way for Congress to emerge as a dominant force, he claimed.

Venugopal confidently asserted that Congress alone is poised to form a government in Haryana, while an alliance with the National Conference in Jammu & Kashmir is expected to secure power. His statement underscores an apparent change in voter sentiment across northern Indian states, predicting that the BJP will lose its stronghold.

The political atmosphere is further charged with comments from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who remains optimistic about BJP's prospects, claiming they have sufficient arrangements to form a government independently. Exit polls, however, indicate a favorable outcome for Congress in Haryana and a close contest in Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)