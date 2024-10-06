Left Menu

Congress Predicts Major Wins in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana

Congress Key Figures Assert They Will Secure Powerful Positions in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana, Projecting a Strong Shift Against BJP in Northern Indian States. Exit Polls Foresee a Resounding Victory for Congress-Led Alliances, Heightening Political Tensions as Results Await on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:49 IST
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in northern India is witnessing a significant shift, as Congress general secretary KC Venugopal announced on Sunday that voters in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana have overwhelmingly rejected the BJP's ideology. This has paved the way for Congress to emerge as a dominant force, he claimed.

Venugopal confidently asserted that Congress alone is poised to form a government in Haryana, while an alliance with the National Conference in Jammu & Kashmir is expected to secure power. His statement underscores an apparent change in voter sentiment across northern Indian states, predicting that the BJP will lose its stronghold.

The political atmosphere is further charged with comments from Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who remains optimistic about BJP's prospects, claiming they have sufficient arrangements to form a government independently. Exit polls, however, indicate a favorable outcome for Congress in Haryana and a close contest in Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

