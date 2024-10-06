Left Menu

Coalition Confidence: Congress-NC's Predicted Majority in J&K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra expressed confidence in the Congress-National Conference alliance achieving a comfortable majority in the assembly elections, despite exit poll predictions. He criticized any potential interference by the Lieutenant Governor and emphasized the need for transparent electoral processes to exclude the BJP from power.

  • India

In a recent statement, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hamid Karra, emphasized that the Congress-National Conference alliance is set to achieve a 'comfortable majority' in the upcoming assembly elections.

Karra's optimism follows a detailed meeting with party candidates, where he expressed belief in surpassing the exit poll projections that favor his alliance.

He issued a stern warning against any Lieutenant Governor's intervention to appoint MLAs, highlighting it as a violation of democratic principles. Karra also underscored concerns over administrative bias alleged by party candidates.

