Coalition Confidence: Congress-NC's Predicted Majority in J&K Assembly

In a recent statement, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hamid Karra, emphasized that the Congress-National Conference alliance is set to achieve a 'comfortable majority' in the upcoming assembly elections.

Karra's optimism follows a detailed meeting with party candidates, where he expressed belief in surpassing the exit poll projections that favor his alliance.

He issued a stern warning against any Lieutenant Governor's intervention to appoint MLAs, highlighting it as a violation of democratic principles. Karra also underscored concerns over administrative bias alleged by party candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)