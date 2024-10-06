Madhya Pradesh Drug Seizure Sparks Political Uproar
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh criticized the ruling government following a drug bust by Gujarat ATS and NCB, seizing Rs 1,814 crore worth of mephedrone in Bhopal. The incident highlights the growing drug problem in the state and draws attention to perceived governance inadequacies.
The Congress in Madhya Pradesh launched a scathing attack on the Mohan Yadav-led government after a costly drug haul by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad and Narcotics Control Bureau. Prepared to a hefty Rs 1,814 crore, the mephedrone was seized from a factory near Bhopal, marking it as the largest illegal drug facility of its kind uncovered by the Gujarat authorities.
In criticism of the BJP administration, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari labeled the drug production in the state capital as both 'unfortunate and shameful', highlighting the alarming grip drugs have on the state's youth. He contrasted the ready availability of substances like mephedrone and alcohol with the scarcity of essential resources such as water, further condemning the state's governance.
Amidst the political clashes, Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, extended gratitude to Madhya Pradesh's law enforcement and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for their indispensable cooperation during the operation. He emphasized coordinated efforts across states and agencies in effectively combating narcotics in the region.
