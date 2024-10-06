Telangana's Political Tensions: Reddy Accuses Rao of Deception

In Telangana, political tensions simmer as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy takes aim at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of leveraging the statehood movement as a 'protective shield' for personal respect that is now waning.

Reddy, speaking at a government event, outlined efforts to fill 30,000 job vacancies while advocating for transparency in the Musi river redevelopment. He invited BJP MP Eatala Rajender to join him in requesting Central funds, underscoring the importance of collaborative governance.

The Chief Minister criticized the BRS for allegedly obstructing development projects to mask prior administrative failures. Reddy called on opposition parties to offer constructive solutions for those displaced by the Musi project instead of solely focusing on criticism.

