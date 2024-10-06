Telangana's Political Tensions: Reddy Accuses Rao of Deception
In a recent speech, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao for using statehood agitation as a political shield to gain respect. Reddy emphasized the ongoing recruitment and called for BJP collaboration on the Musi river project amidst allegations of hindrances by opposition parties.
In Telangana, political tensions simmer as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy takes aim at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of leveraging the statehood movement as a 'protective shield' for personal respect that is now waning.
Reddy, speaking at a government event, outlined efforts to fill 30,000 job vacancies while advocating for transparency in the Musi river redevelopment. He invited BJP MP Eatala Rajender to join him in requesting Central funds, underscoring the importance of collaborative governance.
The Chief Minister criticized the BRS for allegedly obstructing development projects to mask prior administrative failures. Reddy called on opposition parties to offer constructive solutions for those displaced by the Musi project instead of solely focusing on criticism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
