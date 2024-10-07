Crisis Unfolds at Chennai Air Show: Government Under Fire

The ruling DMK government faced intense scrutiny following allegations of negligence during the Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program in Chennai. Accusations were fueled by tragic incidents, including fatalities and numerous hospitalizations, which opposition parties attribute to poor planning and inadequate facilities.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy criticized the state's administration, highlighting maladministration and flawed traffic setups by local police. He pointed to the loss of five lives as a consequence of the state's apparent missteps. The AIADMK also voiced its concerns, labeling the event as a substantial governmental failure.

Despite these claims, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian defended the government's actions, stating that proper arrangements were made in collaboration with Air Force officials. The Health Minister emphasized extensive police deployment and coordination to ensure the event's success. Calls for resignations and government accountability continue to echo amid the political storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)