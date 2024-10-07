Left Menu

Crisis Unfolds at Chennai Air Show: Government Under Fire

Tensions rise as the opposition criticizes the DMK government over alleged negligence at Chennai's Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program. Accusations of poor planning and mismanagement emerge after fatalities and mass hospitalizations. Political figures demand accountability, while officials insist on full state cooperation.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Naryanan Thirupathy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The ruling DMK government faced intense scrutiny following allegations of negligence during the Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program in Chennai. Accusations were fueled by tragic incidents, including fatalities and numerous hospitalizations, which opposition parties attribute to poor planning and inadequate facilities.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy criticized the state's administration, highlighting maladministration and flawed traffic setups by local police. He pointed to the loss of five lives as a consequence of the state's apparent missteps. The AIADMK also voiced its concerns, labeling the event as a substantial governmental failure.

Despite these claims, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian defended the government's actions, stating that proper arrangements were made in collaboration with Air Force officials. The Health Minister emphasized extensive police deployment and coordination to ensure the event's success. Calls for resignations and government accountability continue to echo amid the political storm.

