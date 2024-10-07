A Decade of Dedication: Modi's 23 Years of Public Service
Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 23 years of public service, highlighting his dedication to national interests and welfare. Shah emphasized Modi's visionary solutions and tireless service for India's development. Modi's journey began as Gujarat's Chief Minister and continues as the nation's Prime Minister.
Marking a significant milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 23 years in public service, an achievement lauded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a testament to his dedication to national interests and public welfare.
Reflecting on Modi's journey, which began as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, Shah emphasized that it serves as a living inspiration for many in public service. Modi's leadership epitomizes a holistic approach to addressing national issues, integrating solutions for poverty alleviation, development, and enhancing India's global stature.
Modi's uninterrupted service, highlighted by his transition from a state leader to national figure, demonstrates his commitment to serving the country tirelessly, said Shah. The Prime Minister took office for a third term just this June, underscoring his continued influence in Indian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
