A Decade of Dedication: Modi's 23 Years of Public Service

Marking a significant milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 23 years in public service, an achievement lauded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a testament to his dedication to national interests and public welfare.

Reflecting on Modi's journey, which began as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, Shah emphasized that it serves as a living inspiration for many in public service. Modi's leadership epitomizes a holistic approach to addressing national issues, integrating solutions for poverty alleviation, development, and enhancing India's global stature.

Modi's uninterrupted service, highlighted by his transition from a state leader to national figure, demonstrates his commitment to serving the country tirelessly, said Shah. The Prime Minister took office for a third term just this June, underscoring his continued influence in Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)