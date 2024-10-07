BJP Eyes Historic Win in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

In a bold assertion, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina declared his party's ambitious goal to secure 35 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. With support from independent and like-minded candidates expected to tally 15 more seats, the BJP aims to cross the majority mark and form the government.

Raina emphasized the party's vision for development and peace, highlighting public endorsement shown through rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He predicts a significant defeat for Congress and believes the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the region.

Addressing the nomination of five MLAs to the J-K Assembly, Raina reaffirmed this process as per the Reorganisation Act, assuring it aligns with legal protocols under the Lieutenant Governor's administration. The BJP convenes a crucial meeting as the vote counting approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)