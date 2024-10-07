Global Vigils Commemorate the Oct 7 Hamas Attack Anniversary
Global commemorations mark one year since the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Vigils are held worldwide, with international leaders calling for an end to antisemitism and the release of Israeli hostages. The conflict has heightened tensions and prompted calls for peace and adherence to international law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:42 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
As the world marks the first anniversary of the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel, vigils and commemorations are planned globally. World leaders urge an end to antisemitism and call for the release of Israeli hostages.
The attack, which claimed about 1,200 lives, continues to impact international relations, particularly given the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, affecting millions in Gaza.
Prominent leaders from Germany, Italy, France, and Australia participate in ceremonies to honor victims and push for peace, while emphasizing the importance of international law and unity against hate-driven acts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns
Greece's Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Middle East Conflict
Iran's President Accuses Israel of Seeking Wider Middle East Conflict
Biden Stresses Diplomatic Solutions Amid Middle East Conflict at UN Assembly
U.S. Pushes for Ceasefire to Prevent Broader Middle East Conflict