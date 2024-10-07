Left Menu

Global Vigils Commemorate the Oct 7 Hamas Attack Anniversary

Global commemorations mark one year since the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Vigils are held worldwide, with international leaders calling for an end to antisemitism and the release of Israeli hostages. The conflict has heightened tensions and prompted calls for peace and adherence to international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:42 IST
Global Vigils Commemorate the Oct 7 Hamas Attack Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

As the world marks the first anniversary of the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel, vigils and commemorations are planned globally. World leaders urge an end to antisemitism and call for the release of Israeli hostages.

The attack, which claimed about 1,200 lives, continues to impact international relations, particularly given the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, affecting millions in Gaza.

Prominent leaders from Germany, Italy, France, and Australia participate in ceremonies to honor victims and push for peace, while emphasizing the importance of international law and unity against hate-driven acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024