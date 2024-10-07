Global Vigils Commemorate the Oct 7 Hamas Attack Anniversary

As the world marks the first anniversary of the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel, vigils and commemorations are planned globally. World leaders urge an end to antisemitism and call for the release of Israeli hostages.

The attack, which claimed about 1,200 lives, continues to impact international relations, particularly given the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, affecting millions in Gaza.

Prominent leaders from Germany, Italy, France, and Australia participate in ceremonies to honor victims and push for peace, while emphasizing the importance of international law and unity against hate-driven acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)