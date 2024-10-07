Left Menu

Cyberattack on Russian State Media Sparks Tensions Amid Geopolitical Strains

A major cyberattack targeted Russian state media company VGTRK, disrupting its main TV channels and online services. Ukrainian hackers allegedly orchestrated the attack coinciding with President Putin's birthday. The Kremlin is investigating, terming it part of a 'hybrid war'. The incident further escalates geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:44 IST
Russian state media giant VGTRK faced a substantial cyberattack on Monday, as its main TV stations and online services were disrupted, reportedly by Ukrainian hackers.

The digital infrastructure failure coincided with President Vladimir Putin's 72nd birthday, with sources claiming it was part of a 'greeting'. Kremlin officials are working to resolve the situation.

Moscow accuses the 'collective West' of mounting such attacks as part of a 'hybrid war' strategy, planning to raise the issue at international platforms, including UNESCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

