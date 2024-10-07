Cyberattack on Russian State Media Sparks Tensions Amid Geopolitical Strains

Russian state media giant VGTRK faced a substantial cyberattack on Monday, as its main TV stations and online services were disrupted, reportedly by Ukrainian hackers.

The digital infrastructure failure coincided with President Vladimir Putin's 72nd birthday, with sources claiming it was part of a 'greeting'. Kremlin officials are working to resolve the situation.

Moscow accuses the 'collective West' of mounting such attacks as part of a 'hybrid war' strategy, planning to raise the issue at international platforms, including UNESCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)