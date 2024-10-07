Cyberattack on Russian State Media Sparks Tensions Amid Geopolitical Strains
A major cyberattack targeted Russian state media company VGTRK, disrupting its main TV channels and online services. Ukrainian hackers allegedly orchestrated the attack coinciding with President Putin's birthday. The Kremlin is investigating, terming it part of a 'hybrid war'. The incident further escalates geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:44 IST
Russian state media giant VGTRK faced a substantial cyberattack on Monday, as its main TV stations and online services were disrupted, reportedly by Ukrainian hackers.
The digital infrastructure failure coincided with President Vladimir Putin's 72nd birthday, with sources claiming it was part of a 'greeting'. Kremlin officials are working to resolve the situation.
Moscow accuses the 'collective West' of mounting such attacks as part of a 'hybrid war' strategy, planning to raise the issue at international platforms, including UNESCO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Response: Waqf (Amendment) Bill Sparks 1.2 Crore Emails, Triggers Nationwide Debate
Union Minister Blasts Mamata Banerjee Over Flood Response and Medical College Incident
Kremlin to Scrutinize Zelenskiy's Unveiled 'Victory Plan'
Court Seeks Police Response on Yasin Bhatkal's Custody Parole Plea
Kremlin Responds to FIDE’s Continued Ban on Russian and Belarusian Players