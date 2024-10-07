Diplomatic Steps: A New Chapter in India-Pakistan Relations?

In a move that signals potential thawing relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Pakistan for a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, marking the first trip by an Indian minister in nine years. The announcement was lauded by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who views it as a step towards improved India-Pakistan relations.

Abdullah expressed hope that both countries would embrace friendship, citing former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's sentiment that while friendships may change, borders remain constant. Abdullah advocated for peace and prosperity in the region, warning of the tragic consequences if enduring animosities persist.

He also commented on Middle Eastern conflicts and India's alleged arms supply to Israel, expressing concerns over promoting regional instability and the repercussions of such actions. Abdullah highlighted the dire need for global peace efforts to avoid economic fallout and achieve lasting harmony.

