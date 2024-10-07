Left Menu

Supreme Court Prepares for Pivotal Term on Key Issues

The U.S. Supreme Court's new term will tackle critical issues, including guns, transgender rights, online pornography, and workplace discrimination. The court's conservative majority is set to influence rulings, with significant cases concerning presidential immunity and federal regulatory power also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:54 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court's nine-month term, commencing on Monday, will not shy away from contentious issues like gun laws, transgender rights, and workplace discrimination. Last term's significant rulings set the stage for further legal confrontations this year.

Key cases include President Biden's challenge to a regulation on untraceable firearms known as 'ghost guns' and Richard Glossip's appeal for a new trial in Oklahoma. The court's conservative tilt could shape decisions on these high-profile issues.

Further scrutiny will be on federal regulatory powers and presidential immunity, following last term's consequential rulings. Meanwhile, election-related legal challenges may resurface as the court continues to play a vital role in America's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

