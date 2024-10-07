Left Menu

Indian Workers Abroad: Promises vs. Perils

A parliamentary committee, led by Shashi Tharoor, is poised to investigate claims of Indians being coerced into dangerous jobs abroad. This issue took center stage in a recent Standing Committee on External Affairs meeting, amidst reports of Indians forced into conflicts like the Russian-Ukraine war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:22 IST
Indian Workers Abroad: Promises vs. Perils
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A growing concern over Indians being forced into low-level or perilous jobs overseas, despite assurances of better employment, is set to be scrutinized by a parliamentary committee led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

During their inaugural meeting on Monday, the Standing Committee on External Affairs acknowledged the severity of this issue. According to sources, there was significant alarm about reports of Indians coerced into military roles in Russia, particularly during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Parliament was informed in August that eight Indians have lost their lives in Ukraine, prompting India's government to urge Russia for their discharge and safety. Beyond this, the committee will also evaluate tensions in West Asia and challenges in Bangladesh, with updates expected from External Affairs Ministry officials in future sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024