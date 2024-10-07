Indian Workers Abroad: Promises vs. Perils

A growing concern over Indians being forced into low-level or perilous jobs overseas, despite assurances of better employment, is set to be scrutinized by a parliamentary committee led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

During their inaugural meeting on Monday, the Standing Committee on External Affairs acknowledged the severity of this issue. According to sources, there was significant alarm about reports of Indians coerced into military roles in Russia, particularly during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Parliament was informed in August that eight Indians have lost their lives in Ukraine, prompting India's government to urge Russia for their discharge and safety. Beyond this, the committee will also evaluate tensions in West Asia and challenges in Bangladesh, with updates expected from External Affairs Ministry officials in future sessions.

