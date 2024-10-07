Left Menu

Political Speculations Ignite Amidst High-Level Meetings in Karnataka

Recent political meetings in Karnataka involving BJP's Vijayendra and Deputy CM Shivakumar’s brother D K Suresh with Minister Satish Jarkiholi sparked speculation about potential leadership changes following a case against CM Siddaramaiah. The dynamics seem influenced by ongoing investigations in the MUDA scam, raising questions about the state's governance.

Updated: 07-10-2024 19:55 IST
Political Speculations Ignite Amidst High-Level Meetings in Karnataka
Recent meetings between Karnataka state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother, D K Suresh, with state minister Satish Jarkiholi have triggered political speculation.

These interactions unfold amidst charges against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, prompting discussions about potential leadership shifts in Vidhana Soudha.

While Vijayendra states his meeting aimed at addressing constituency issues, political motives remain under scrutiny as both parties navigate the political turbulence surrounding ongoing investigations.

