Political Speculations Ignite Amidst High-Level Meetings in Karnataka

Recent meetings between Karnataka state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother, D K Suresh, with state minister Satish Jarkiholi have triggered political speculation.

These interactions unfold amidst charges against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam, prompting discussions about potential leadership shifts in Vidhana Soudha.

While Vijayendra states his meeting aimed at addressing constituency issues, political motives remain under scrutiny as both parties navigate the political turbulence surrounding ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)