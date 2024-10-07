Left Menu

Supreme Court Unveils Contentious New Term Agenda

The U.S. Supreme Court began its new term, with significant cases addressing issues such as guns, transgender rights, and workplace discrimination. The court declined various appeals including those from R. Kelly, Elon Musk's platform, and Martin Shkreli. Key forthcoming arguments involve 'ghost guns' and abortion-related guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:57 IST
Supreme Court Unveils Contentious New Term Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court commenced its latest term with pivotal cases addressing issues such as gun control, transgender rights, and online pornography. After a vigorous preceding term, the court, maintaining its 6-3 conservative edge, continues to influence U.S. law significantly.

On the opening day, debates took place on procedural disputes involving unemployment compensation and class-action suits against pet food companies. In notable actions, the court dismissed appeals from an Alabama fertility clinic concerning wrongful death over a destroyed embryo and rejected the Biden administration's Texas abortion guideline enforcement request.

The term's consequential cases include President Biden's appeal concerning regulations on 'ghost guns' and Richard Glossip's appeal for a new trial pertaining to a murder-for-hire conviction. Additionally, the court will tackle issues ranging from workplace discrimination standards to the legal responsibilities of gun companies in trafficking scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024