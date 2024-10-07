Supreme Court Unveils Contentious New Term Agenda

The U.S. Supreme Court commenced its latest term with pivotal cases addressing issues such as gun control, transgender rights, and online pornography. After a vigorous preceding term, the court, maintaining its 6-3 conservative edge, continues to influence U.S. law significantly.

On the opening day, debates took place on procedural disputes involving unemployment compensation and class-action suits against pet food companies. In notable actions, the court dismissed appeals from an Alabama fertility clinic concerning wrongful death over a destroyed embryo and rejected the Biden administration's Texas abortion guideline enforcement request.

The term's consequential cases include President Biden's appeal concerning regulations on 'ghost guns' and Richard Glossip's appeal for a new trial pertaining to a murder-for-hire conviction. Additionally, the court will tackle issues ranging from workplace discrimination standards to the legal responsibilities of gun companies in trafficking scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)