Supreme Court Unveils Contentious New Term Agenda
The U.S. Supreme Court began its new term, with significant cases addressing issues such as guns, transgender rights, and workplace discrimination. The court declined various appeals including those from R. Kelly, Elon Musk's platform, and Martin Shkreli. Key forthcoming arguments involve 'ghost guns' and abortion-related guidelines.
The U.S. Supreme Court commenced its latest term with pivotal cases addressing issues such as gun control, transgender rights, and online pornography. After a vigorous preceding term, the court, maintaining its 6-3 conservative edge, continues to influence U.S. law significantly.
On the opening day, debates took place on procedural disputes involving unemployment compensation and class-action suits against pet food companies. In notable actions, the court dismissed appeals from an Alabama fertility clinic concerning wrongful death over a destroyed embryo and rejected the Biden administration's Texas abortion guideline enforcement request.
The term's consequential cases include President Biden's appeal concerning regulations on 'ghost guns' and Richard Glossip's appeal for a new trial pertaining to a murder-for-hire conviction. Additionally, the court will tackle issues ranging from workplace discrimination standards to the legal responsibilities of gun companies in trafficking scenarios.
(With inputs from agencies.)