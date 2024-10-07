Political Thunderstorm: AAP vs. Modi Government Over ED Raids

In a heated exchange, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Modi government of leveraging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political espionage. The controversy erupted following Monday's raid on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora, with the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, denouncing the act as a politically motivated assault.

At a press briefing, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia echoed these sentiments, alleging that the prime minister uses agencies like the ED to target political adversaries, given his inability to defeat AAP at the polls. Sisodia further accused the BJP of a pattern of targeting politicians before welcoming them into their fold.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also weighed in, criticizing the prime minister for focusing on vendettas over national concerns. Meanwhile, Arora, addressing the raid, expressed his willingness to cooperate with authorities amidst accusations tied to a land fraud case.

(With inputs from agencies.)