Political Thunderstorm: AAP vs. Modi Government Over ED Raids
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleges political motivation behind the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) raid on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora, claiming it is part of a pattern orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to crush the party. AAP leaders assert their integrity and commitment to honesty amid these accusations.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Modi government of leveraging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political espionage. The controversy erupted following Monday's raid on AAP MP Sanjeev Arora, with the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, denouncing the act as a politically motivated assault.
At a press briefing, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia echoed these sentiments, alleging that the prime minister uses agencies like the ED to target political adversaries, given his inability to defeat AAP at the polls. Sisodia further accused the BJP of a pattern of targeting politicians before welcoming them into their fold.
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh also weighed in, criticizing the prime minister for focusing on vendettas over national concerns. Meanwhile, Arora, addressing the raid, expressed his willingness to cooperate with authorities amidst accusations tied to a land fraud case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Were challenged to fight polls at the time of Anna movement, proved elections can be won on honesty: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Upcoming Delhi Assembly polls are 'agni pariksha' for me. Don't vote for me if you think I am dishonest: Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi?: Arvind Kejriwal.
I am here to ask you if you think Kejriwal is a thief or those who sent me to jail are thieves: AAP chief at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
Want to ask RSS' Mohan Bhagwat if it's justified that oppn leaders are being threatened using ED-CBI, their govts toppled: Kejriwal.